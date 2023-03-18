In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day yesterday (March 17), Irish musician and former One Direction member, Niall Horan, dropped by the White House for a special celebration.

Horan performed four songs, including his new single “Heaven,” as well as his other tracks “This Town,” “Flicker,” and a cover of “Spancil Hill.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared,” Horan said on stage at the event, according to Deadline.

“You sure as hell didn’t seem nervous to me,” Biden replied.

Niall Horan plays the White House …#StPatrickDay pic.twitter.com/JDKQvpLmei — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 17, 2023

He also shared some social media posts about his time at the special Irish tribute.

I just wanted to wish everyone a very happy St. Patrick’s Day in the White House from me,” Horan said in the clip.

“And me too! I hang out here once in a while. I’m happy he’s here!” Biden also added, joining in as a surprise guest.

Just the day prior, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had announced Horan would be coming — but admitted she wasn’t familiar with his boy band roots.