Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating her 21st birthday today (February 20). However, before she continued the party, the pop star made a hilarious Instagram about her festivity plans last night.

“Today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!” Rodrigo posted.

It featured a slideshow of the singer in a party dress, along with snaps of her with friends like Uproxx cover star Conan Gray, Iris Apatow, and more who were at her birthday party. The cakes even suited Rodrigo’s vibes, as one was a light purple color with some star decals, and the other was entirely covered in sprinkles.

“her first drink ever!!!” Gray hilariously joked in the replies.

Over the past few months, Rodrigo hasn’t tried to hide the fact that she (like most of us) has had a drink or two while being underage. During an interview with The Guardian, she described how she worries about being carded. Apparently, it even happens to massive pop stars.

“I’m just so scared,” she said. “I am such a goody two-shoes. If someone gives me alcohol at a restaurant, I’ll be like, ‘Thanks!’ But if they’re like: ‘Do you have an ID?’ I’m like, ‘No, no, I’m 20, I promise, I’m sorry!’ I’m such a bad liar.”

Check out Rodrigo’s birthday post above.