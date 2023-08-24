As she says on her chart-topping single, “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo has made some real big mistakes. Fans are eager to hear more stories on her upcoming sophomore album, Guts. Ahead of the much-anticipated album, Rodrigo spoke with New York Times about adjusting to fame.

Back in 2021, Rodrigo went from child star to household name with her musical debut single, “Drivers License.” Follow up singles “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U” garnered equal buzz, proving that Rodrigo was no flash in the pan. However, during the cycle of these songs, which appeared on her debut album, Sour, she had a rough time adjusting to fame.

“I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after Sour came out,” said Rodrigo to the Times. I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be. And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.”

Between Sour and Guts, Rodrigo was romantically linked to music producer Adam Faze and DJ Zack Bia. Some of the songs on Sour are rumored to be about her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett.

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen. Find more information here.