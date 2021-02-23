Just days after her 18th birthday, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” became the first debut single to ever spend six week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has been co-signed by big pop stars like Halsey and Taylor Swift, and was even the subject of a hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch this past weekend. So to celebrate her musical success and to reflect on the past 18 years of her life, Rodrigo made a playlist of some of her favorite songs.

The singer described the playlist as “18 songs that made me who I am… plus 1,” referring to her breakout track “Drivers License” as the 19th song. Alongside her debut single, Rodrigo added “Picture To Burn” and “Betty” by Taylor Swift, “Sullen Girl” by Fiona Apple, “Funeral” by Phoebe Bridgers, “It’s Too Late,” by Carole King, “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath, and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” by Bob Dylan.

Before curating her playlist, Rodrigo landed a spot on the Time100 Next list, which highlighted emerging artists and leaders making an impact. For Rodrigo’s blurb, Time tapped Gwen Stefani to share some kind words about the young singer. “Every line in ‘Drivers License’ feels like it was ripped out of Olivia’s diary,” Stefani wrote. “Each one containing a beauty and level of detail that makes you feel like you’re with her, driving through the suburbs of Southern California at night, lost in thought. Rare is the artist who can transport that way, especially at such a young age.”

Listen to Rodrigo’s 18th birthday playlist on Spotify above.