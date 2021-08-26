Olivia Rodrigo is only 18 years old but she’s already at the top of the music world, with a No. 1 album and two chart-topping singles to her name. She surely has plenty of success ahead of her, and as she gets older, she doesn’t think age should hold her back.

In a conversation with Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang for V Magazine, Rodrigo spoke about the idea that female pop stars over 30 years old can’t be successful, saying that she “resents” it:

“There’s this pressure for young women in pop music. And it’s like this thing where you’re only successful if you’re under 30. I’ve always resented that because I think I’m just going to get better with age. You know what I mean? I’m just going to become a better songwriter and know what I want to say more…I think that’s actually a really fun, exciting part of being in the space that I’m really encouraged to sort of have different eras and reinvent yourself. And I think that’s so much fun, and I am so inspired by so many different genres of music. I love country music so much, and I love rock music so much. And obviously pop music is my favorite.”

She also added, “Another thing that I think is really special is that, in 2021, I feel like artists aren’t really boxed into a genre anymore. I look at someone like Billie Eilish, who I’m so obsessed with, and her music is like pop, but it’s kind of rock, too.”

