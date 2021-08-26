YouTube
Olivia Rodrigo Resents The Idea That Female Pop Stars Over 30 Can’t Be Successful

Olivia Rodrigo is only 18 years old but she’s already at the top of the music world, with a No. 1 album and two chart-topping singles to her name. She surely has plenty of success ahead of her, and as she gets older, she doesn’t think age should hold her back.

In a conversation with Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang for V Magazine, Rodrigo spoke about the idea that female pop stars over 30 years old can’t be successful, saying that she “resents” it:

“There’s this pressure for young women in pop music. And it’s like this thing where you’re only successful if you’re under 30. I’ve always resented that because I think I’m just going to get better with age. You know what I mean? I’m just going to become a better songwriter and know what I want to say more…I think that’s actually a really fun, exciting part of being in the space that I’m really encouraged to sort of have different eras and reinvent yourself. And I think that’s so much fun, and I am so inspired by so many different genres of music. I love country music so much, and I love rock music so much. And obviously pop music is my favorite.”

She also added, “Another thing that I think is really special is that, in 2021, I feel like artists aren’t really boxed into a genre anymore. I look at someone like Billie Eilish, who I’m so obsessed with, and her music is like pop, but it’s kind of rock, too.”

Check out the full interview here.

