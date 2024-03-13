Olivia Rodrigo is a proponent of safe sex and related care, and she’s really putting that on display on her Guts World Tour: On tour, Rodrigo is giving away free boxes containing condoms, the morning-after pill, and information about abortion care, as Consequence notes.

This comes shortly after Rodrigo announced her Fund 4 Good initiative, which supports reproductive rights. She explained in a post from February that the initiative is “a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom.”

She also explained in a video, “Before I pop onstage, I wanted to come on here and talk about something I’m really excited about. The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence. Thank you so much for supporting this cause that I care so deeply about.”

In his review of a February Rodrigo concert, Uproxx’s Philip Cosores noted, “She’s establishing herself as an artist that one generation will grow up with, and another can appreciate with a sense of nostalgia and camaraderie. […] The audience could easily understand that at just 21 years old, Rodrigo has both come a long way and still has a long way to go. But she’s now officially an arena rock star, and she’ll have to figure out what milestone to conquer next.”