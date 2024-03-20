We’re now a few months removed from Guts, Olivia Rodrigo’s second album and her second No. 1 album. Guts doesn’t have anything else to prove, but Rodrigo is keeping the party going regardless with a new expanded edition, dubbed Guts (Spilled).

Rodrigo announced the project last night (March 19), writing on social media, “Surprise!!! GUTS (spilled) is coming March 22nd! it will include new versions of the secret songs from the original GUTS vinyl, including ‘obsessed’ which ive been having SO much fun performing on tour!! the deluxe version will also include a brand new song called ‘so american’ which im stoked for you guys to hear.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo recently launched her Guts World Tour and Uproxx’s Philip Cosores noted of opening night, “She’s establishing herself as an artist that one generation will grow up with, and another can appreciate with a sense of nostalgia and camaraderie. […] She’s now officially an arena rock star, and she’ll have to figure out what milestone to conquer next.”

Check out the cover art and tracklist below.