Before “Drivers License” kicked off Olivia Rodrigo’s new life as a world-renowned music superstar, her main line of work was acting in the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She was one of the show’s stars for its first two seasons, but based on news about the upcoming third season, she may be starting to ease out of the program.

ET reports that while Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, and Frankie Rodriguez are returning as series regulars, Rodrigo will have just a recurring status for the new season (as will Kate Reinders and Olivia Rose Keegan). Additionally, Ben Stillwell, Aria Brooks, and Liamani Segur are being added to the cast.

For fans craving every possible bit of Rodrigo music, the High School Musical show has been a good resource for more. Last season, she and Bassett had a duet and Rodrigo also dropped an emotional ballad, “The Rose Song.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo is getting to work on her second album. She recently told Rolling Stone of her upcoming Driving Home 2 U documentary/concert film, “It felt like a closing chapter for me. I’m so, so excited to put out new music and to create the next set of worlds.”