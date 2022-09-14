While fans of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series grew to love Olivia Rodrigo‘s character Nini over the span of the show’s three seasons, it seems she won’t be returning for season four.

Prior to the release of season three on July 27, fans had wondered just how much of a role Rodrigo would play, as her 2021 debut album made her an immediate pop star. She had stepped down from a main cast member for the third season, appearing in only a handful of scenes across three episodes. Still, Rodrigo appeared alongside her castmates at the season three premiere.

“love all these people so so so much. knowing and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life. episode 1 of season 3 of hsmtmts is streaming now! wildcats forever,” Rodrigo captioned photos of them together on Instagram, leading many to believe her time on the show was officially over.

Rodrigo’s story arc as Nini finds her traveling to LA to meet her biological dad, before returning to tell her teacher Miss Jenn that she wants to move there for good in today’s finale episode. Basically put, she leaves the school, while being able to wrap up her permanent departure from the series nicely.

“Miss Jenn, I didn’t want to say goodbye because goodbye means it’s over. So I just want to say thank you. After tonight’s performance, it’s clear that there’s already so much talent at East. So I’m gonna go West. Here’s to the start of something new. Forever your Wildcat, Nini,” her character writes in the show, according to Popbuzz.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series showrunner Tim Federle had also alluded to Rodrigo’s ending on the show during a July 21 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “This season it’s about trying to give her character a proper sendoff while also leaving room for other characters to really step into the fray and step into the spotlight. And personally, it’s a joy to see Olivia’s music explode in such a big way,” Federle said.

Still, he makes it clear that there is always the possibility for fans to see her acting as Nini again someday, if Rodrigo chooses. “It’s so funny, we are early enough in the season 4 writers’ room that I’d be lying if I told you I had an exactly right answer for that. I would never say never to Olivia, and I would never use the word ‘last,’ because I hope the show goes on and on and on,” he noted in a separate EW interview.