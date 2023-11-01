Olivia Rodrigo will be performing at the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, which is being held this Friday, November 3 at NYC’s Barclays Center. In the announcement, it is noted that she will be joining “one of her heroes” on the stage.

While it was intended to remain as a mystery artist, John Sykes, a chairman of the Rock And Roll HOF Foundation, revealed Rodrigo’s plan during an interview with The New York Times.

“Olivia Rodrigo is coming in this year,” Sykes said. “Last year, she got up and sang ‘You’re So Vain’ by Carly Simon. She’s going to play with Sheryl Crow this year. It’s this mutual admiration that connects the past with the present.”

A few weeks ago, Rodrigo also gave fans a little preview of her and Crow’s performance, as they played together at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. The two sang Crow’s classic hit, “If It Makes You Happy.”

“pinch me!” Rodrigo captioned a clip of their duet on Instagram at the time. “sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow !!!! what an honor!!!”

For more information on the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, visit their website.