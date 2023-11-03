It’s music lovers’ favorite time of the year. I’m not referring to when the unofficial Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey’s classic holiday tune, glares on the speakers of all public shopping centers around the country. Although that’s equally as exciting, I’m talking about the annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony. This year’s class includes heavy hitters Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Sheryl Crow, the late George Michael, The Spinners, and more.

Today (November 3), the induction ceremony and star-studded performances are set to take place. So, what time is the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony? According to the organization’s official website, show time is 8 p.m. Eastern. For those who weren’t able to secure tickets for the historic celebration going down in person at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, they’re in luck.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Disney+. Find more information here. If you can’t catch it in real-time, according to Billboard, a three-hour “edited broadcast of highlights will air on ABC” will play on January 1, 2024, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. But with Grammy Award-winning recording artist and producer Missy Elliott set to make history as the first woman rapper to be inducted (especially on the heels of the culture’s 50th anniversary), you might want to watch it live.