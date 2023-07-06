Olivia Rodrigo may seem effortlessly put-together since the instant popularity of her debut album Sour. However, the star, who just announced her sophomore record Guts and released the single “Vampire,” revealed in a new interview that she’s not as unafraid as fans may think.

In a profile for Vogue, journalist Jia Tolentino shared that Rodrigo was so nervous for her Saturday Night Live performance — which was her second performance ever — that she cried in the dressing room. The story reads:

“The first time she ever performed her own songs live, it was at the BRIT Awards; the second time, it was on Saturday Night Live. She tells me that she had never been more scared in her life than she was in the dressing room, that she was literally crying from nerves. And still, that night, she crushed it — ably managing a stage whose tricky acoustics flummox veteran acts all the time. ‘She’s a professional in everything she does,’ says Carole King. ‘She’s been a professional for a long time.'”

In that same article, Rodrigo divulged a lot of unexpected details about herself, like that her first internet passion was reading Harry Styles fan fiction and her celebrity crush is actually Bruce Springsteen.