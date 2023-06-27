Olivia Rodrigo Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2022
Olivia Rodrigo Announced Her New Album ‘Guts’ And Fans Are Celebrating With Chaotic Reactions

Everyone thought Olivia Rodrigo was on a musical hiatus. Now the singer has revealed she never really took a break. Even before she shared a snippet of her upcoming song “Vampire,” the Grammy Award winner planted the seed for her sophomore album, Gutstwo years ago, to be specific.

Whatever the reason for the delay, when Rodrigo confirmed the release date for the album, her fans took to social media to celebrate with gif and meme-riddled responses featuring playful explosions. One of the mildest responses read, “I’m sorry for the person I will become on September 8th when Olivia Rodrigo releases guts.”

View a few of the more crazed fan reactions to the album below.

https://twitter.com/inviciblestring/status/1673366819132801033?s=20

When outlining what fans should expect from the project in a statement shared with the press, Rodrigo said, “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life. I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully, the album reflects that.”

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.

