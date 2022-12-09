After nearly a year of not releasing new music of her own, Paloma Mami returned with her single “Síntomas De Soltera.” In the celebratory music video that was released today (December 9), the Chilean-American singer teamed up with Pailita and El Jordan 23.

Last year, Mami released her debut album Sueños De Dalí without any features. The LP featured her hits like “For Ya” and “Religiosa.” Outside of that, Mami only featured on other artists’ songs this past year. She jumped on the remix of “Ultra Solo” by fellow Chilean acts Polimá Westcoast and Pailita. Feid and De La Ghetto rounded out that global smash. Mami also featured on Junior H’s song “Veneno” from his Contingente album. Now she’s back with “Síntomas De Soltera.”

“Coming back after almost a year of not releasing music feels like a new beginning for me,” Mami said in a statement. “The way I’ve approached my music right now is very different than it was two years ago. I’m experimenting a bit with this new album, with the lyrics, and the flows, but it still feels very me and very Mami.”

For “Síntomas De Soltera,” Mami teamed up once again with Pailita and another rising Chilean act, El Jordan 23. While lyrically cutting an ex-lover down to size, she celebrates living the single life. The kiss-off anthem blends reggaeton beats with the alternative edge that Mami brings to the genre. She holds her own alongside Pailita and El Jordan 23 with her fierce flow. Mami makes a triumphant comeback with the empowering club banger. In the video, she dons a pink wig and parties with her collaborators in a warehouse.