Wildfires have destroyed miles of coastland off Australia for months, and it’s only getting worse. Three fires recently combined to form a 23 square mile blaze, larger than the island of Manhattan. In fact, the fires are so large, they can be seen from space. According to CNN, recent months have seen 1,020 square miles of devastation due to the blaze. Firefighters in Australia are doing all they can to keep the burning under control and people across the globe are stepping up to the plate, including pop star Pink.

Pink, a known philanthropist, decided to use her fame and influence to benefit those working to fight the fires.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” she wrote. That’s why she decided to donate a whopping $500,000 directly to “local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines.” Along with an explanation, Pink included links and information on where to donate to the cause. “My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” she concluded.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

As of Saturday, 23 people have died due to the fire. In the state of New South Wales, more than 1,300 homes have been destroyed. According to CNN, firefighters say Saturday was “the most catastrophic day yet in an already devastating bushfire season.”