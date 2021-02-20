Getty Image
Local Radio Stations Are Supporting The #FreeBritney Movement By Playing Her Music All Weekend Long

The #FreeBritney movement has some new supporters. Yesterday, Miami radio station Hits 97.3 tweeted that they’d be playing Britney’s music all weekend in honor of the pop legend, while also standing in solidarity with her and the legal situation she’s currently embroiled in. As The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears made abundantly clear, Spears is in an illegal and abusive conservatorship — as conservatorship lawyer Lisa MacCarley also confirmed to us in an interview — and fans have been putting public pressure on the case for years now. The documentary has helped the situation move from the world of pop to a mainstream conversation, and radio stations are showing their support by raising awareness further.

97.3 wasn’t the only station committing to support the cause, either — as Pop Crave points out, Long Island station 106.1 BLI posted a similar message, commiting to play her music every hour, and Hits 106.1 in Seattle even changed their avatar on Twitter to a photo including the #FreeBritney hashtag. The Seattle station also let fans know that if they’re not connected to terrestrial radio, they can listen via the iHeartRadio app as well.

Hopefully this show of support and continued public outcry will help Britney continue fighting for a fair legal situation, one that doesn’t involve her father Jamie Spears calling all the shots.

