The #FreeBritney movement has some new supporters. Yesterday, Miami radio station Hits 97.3 tweeted that they’d be playing Britney’s music all weekend in honor of the pop legend, while also standing in solidarity with her and the legal situation she’s currently embroiled in. As The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears made abundantly clear, Spears is in an illegal and abusive conservatorship — as conservatorship lawyer Lisa MacCarley also confirmed to us in an interview — and fans have been putting public pressure on the case for years now. The documentary has helped the situation move from the world of pop to a mainstream conversation, and radio stations are showing their support by raising awareness further.

97.3 wasn’t the only station committing to support the cause, either — as Pop Crave points out, Long Island station 106.1 BLI posted a similar message, commiting to play her music every hour, and Hits 106.1 in Seattle even changed their avatar on Twitter to a photo including the #FreeBritney hashtag. The Seattle station also let fans know that if they’re not connected to terrestrial radio, they can listen via the iHeartRadio app as well.

This weekend is all about the QUEEN!! 👑 #FREEBRITNEY 💛 We're playing BOPS every hour from Britney Spears on @1061BLI 🎶 Tune in ➡https://t.co/Y3n3O0f2Ef @ovictoriamedia pic.twitter.com/qX9FzRJzC3 — 106.1 BLI (@1061BLI) February 20, 2021

It’s a #FreeBritney weekend! All weekend long we’re celebrating Britney Spears by playing her biggest songs of all time! Tweet and DM us your favorites! You can listen here: https://t.co/eZhl5Sf8gC or via the @iHeartRadio app pic.twitter.com/5LdGP2xKOe — HITS 106.1 (@hits1061seattle) February 20, 2021

Hopefully this show of support and continued public outcry will help Britney continue fighting for a fair legal situation, one that doesn’t involve her father Jamie Spears calling all the shots.