Rihanna Says She Is ‘Very Aggressively Working On Music’

There are few things in the world that Rihanna fans want more right now than a new album. Heck, even Drake has joined the chorus of stans begging Rihanna to drop new music. We still don’t have anything close to a confirmed release date, but Rihanna has offered a promising update.

Rihanna is the subject of a new profile from British Vogue, and in the piece, she says of her upcoming album, “I can’t say when I’m going to drop. But I am very aggressively working on music.”

She also hinted at an eclectic nature for the album, saying, “I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.” Rihanna indicated that while the album still has a strong reggae influence, it may not be just about the one genre, as she previously suggested: “I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything — I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre — now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

So, while there’s no concrete news about a new album, fans were at least treated to new Rihanna recently, as she made a guest appearance on PartyNextDoor’s new album.

Read the full feature here.