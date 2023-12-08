Sometimes, bullying does work. At the very least, fans of John Wick 4 star and singer Rina Sawayama proved they can be hard to ignore. After months of begging the musician to drop new music, the parties reached a healthy compromise. Today (December 8), Rina unloaded her vault to share several bonus tracks for her latest album, Hold The Girl.

Of the two new/refurbished tracks, “Flavour Of The Month” stands out. The record, produced by Rich Cooper, is a silky smooth serving of pop that will have you instantly addicted. Throughout the track, Rina stresses that she won’t be used as a pawn on someone’s board game of love.

“Gave you a taste of what you want / Mint chocolate, scoops of bubblegum / Taste so sweet, you couldn’t get enough / I was your flavor of the month / Thought that I was your favorite / But it’s clear that you like something different / So don’t waste my time / Won’t you tell me what you like? / This good taste, it don’t last forever,” sings Rina.

In addition to “Flavour Of The Month,” Rina’s Hold The Girl (Bonus Edition) features a reworking of the record “Imagining.” She tapped Amaarae as a special guest feature on this go-around to spunk up the track. Check that out below and listen to “Flavour Of The Month” above.