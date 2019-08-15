It’s safe to say that Rosalía and Ozuna are two of the biggest Spanish-language singers in the world. Both of Ozuna’s albums have topped the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, while Rosalía’s latest album, El mal querer, was No. 1 on the Latin Pop Albums chart, and they’ve collaborated with artists like James Blake, Cardi B, and others. It’s natural, then, that the two would come together on a single, and now they have with the new song “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi.”

It’s a tune that’s ready for summer, featuring Urbano inspiration and tropical vibes. The chorus features the repeated refrain, “Yo por ti, tú por mí,” which translates to “me for you, you for me.” The pair further demonstrates a dedication to each other with lyrics like, Somos dos cantantes / Como los de antes / El respeto en boletos y diamantes / Se me para el cora’ solo con mirarte / Porque a ti te canto pa’ que tú me cantes” (which translates to, via Google, “We are two singers / Like those of before / The respect in tickets and diamonds / I stop for the heart only with looking at you / Because I sing to you so that you sing to me”).

The two also shared a video for the song, so watch the clip for “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.