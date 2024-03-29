For years and years, Cosmopolitan has been known for the Cosmo sex tips that have graced their pages. The publication interviewed Sabrina Carpenter recently and the singer was taken aback when she was asked if she had any Cosmo sex tips of her own.

“No one’s ever asked me this,” Carpenter said. “I feel so honored. Honestly, this sounds weird to say, but when I was in my early teens, I read the Cosmo sex tips. Jesus. […] I feel like it’s so different for everybody. I mean, at the end of the day, my whole thing right now is, whatever you do, don’t get pregnant. That’s the way I’m living my life. So that’s my sex tip: Be smart. Use protection.”

She added, “But, in a real way, my advice is: Do whatever feels most comfortable to you. You can be curious and ask questions, but a lot of it is just going to be you learning yourself. So do whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and safe. Boring answer.”

Carpenter also referenced coming up with new lyrics for the “Nonsense” outros she sings live, saying, “It’s funny, too, writing the outros, because I feel like I’ve learned a lot more about sexuality through writing those than people think. I think people think I’m just obnoxiously horny, when in reality, writing them comes from the ability to not be fearful of your sexuality as opposed to just not being able to put it down.”

