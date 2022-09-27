All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Sam Smith, Kim Petras — “Unholy” A perfect place to start with is the highly anticipates “Unholy,” a steaming collaboration between Sam Smith and Kim Petras that blew up on TikTok before its official release. Shorter than three minutes, the song is intense throughout, thumping with chaotic energy as the two narrate a sultry affair that pulls the listener in with its danger. Lewis Capaldi — “Driver’s License” The Spotify Singles continue to get better as more artists participate. This is especially true with Lewis Capaldi’s new rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” — a great choice, but definitely hard to master. However, his voice throbs with emotion and captures the heartbreak of the hit, giving it a new layer of pain.

Khalid — “Satellite” Khalid has mastered the art of a swift, catchy pop song, and this new track “Satellite” is a great example of that. It’s free-flowing and infectious, moving at just the perfect speed, and his vocals are as enchanting as ever. Joshua Bassett — “Lifeline” Joshua Bassett’s new EP Sad Songs In A Hotel Room is a vulnerable collection of ballads. “Lifeline” is a glimpse into hospital rooms and anxiety. He narrates an impending loss with a sense of fear: “Lately I’ve been praying / To a god I’ve never known / I can’t do this on my own.” It’s impactful, drawing the listener into his grief.

5 Seconds Of Summer — “Bad Omens” 5 Seconds Of Summer know how to capture intensity in their songs and pair it with a catchy melody. “Bad Omens” does this, moving forward with a constant thumping that builds and builds into something cathartic. They don’t let the energy pause for a second — they’re relentless. Zolita — “20 Questions” Zolita is unhinged and unrestrained on this new song “20 Questions” — as she should be. The explicit anthem centers around a lover who cheated, and the interrogation that follows: “Was she sweet, did you cry / Was it everything you wanted / Was she drunk / Were you high?”

Kailee Morgue — “Queen B*tch” Kailee Morgue’s “Queen B*tch” was written after feeling disillusioned by the music industry and then listening to Hole’s Celebrity Skin. “Queen B*tch” is a retaliation against the media for fetishizing youth, but it bursts with an infectious, compelling energy that proves that she’s going to make her songs heard anyway. Iann Dior — “Saddest Soundtrack” Pop-punk singer Iann Dior is devoted to songs of resentment and melancholy. “Saddest Soundtrack” shows contempt off the bat: “Imma take your smile and turn it upside down / Imma take the sun and cover it in clouds,” he spits in an MGK-like deadpan flow.