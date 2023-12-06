Just a few days after Spotify announced their year-end lists as part of their Wrapped feature, it seems TikTok is revealing theirs as well. The app revealed today who the most popular musicians were on the platform in 2023, and the answers might surprise you.

Who Were The Most Popular Musicians On TikTok In 2023?

In the United States, Selena Gomez was the most popular musician on TikTok this year. She was followed by Natalie Jane, Ice Spice, Meghan Trainor, and Ariana Grande to round out the top five.

As for worldwide, Gomez came in second place on TikTok’s list. The most popular artist around the globe was actually Kim Loaiza, a Mexican musician who is the seventh-most followed person on the app. The rest of the global popular musicians included several major K-pop groups, including BTS, BLACKPINK, and many more.

Continue scrolling to view who was in the top ten for TikTok’s Most Popular Musicians in 2023, both in the United States and worldwide.

Top TikTok Artists Of 2023 In The United States

1. Selena Gomez

2. Natalie Jane

3. Ice Spice

4. Meghan Trainor

5. Ariana Grande

6. Miley Cyrus

7. Cardi B

8. NLE Choppa

9. Lil Mabu

10. Lizzo