Selena Gomez Appears To Be Teasing A New Song After Fans Spotted A Cryptic Message And Scavenger Hunt

Selena Gomez appears to be teasing fans with some new music on the way after fans spotted a cryptic message from the pop star. “Clock in, baby get to work,” the message reads, as it seems to be song lyrics, according to the Pop Base. “Night shift, but get all the perks.”

Along with the phrase, there is a heart-shaped lock, with the code set to 222, which fans interpret as a possible release date, February 22.

Fans are also finding clues in different cities, as the heart locks appeared in Chicago and other areas.

Back in 2021, Gomez dropped the music video for “De Una Vez,” which ended by focusing on a magical heart. Or, as one fan put it, a reflection of how she feels in love. “As you remember, she left last era with a bulletproof heart to come back to us 3 years after to unlock her heart to the world,” the fan posted as part of a Twitter thread, pointing out that it might have been an easter egg.

Gomez has also been discussing her next album over the past few months. Last August, she appeared on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA With Tony Fly and Symon to share what it might sound like.

“There’s not one sad song on my album — and I don’t mean that in a way, like, everything is not full of meaning because I think even the most poppy songs can have heart,” she said. “I want that to come across, but I genuinely don’t feel like I have anything in me to write something negative. It just doesn’t match with where I am anymore.”

Only time will tell if Selena Gomez is working on releasing something new.

