Although Selena Gomez originally started in the acting world, she has worn a lot of hats throughout her career, including being a pop star and owning a beauty line. However, in the past few years, she’s focused more on her role in Only Murders In The Building and running Rare Beauty, making it four years since she last dropped an album .

Is Selena Gomez retiring from music?

During a recent interview with the Smartless podcast, Gomez answered whether or not she would be retiring from music for good.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun,” Gomez shared. “But I was doing my TV show at the same time [2007’s Wizards Of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun, so I just kept going, but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on.”

“I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting,” she added.

It does seem like Gomez may have a final record on the way, given she recently dropped her “Single Soon” song. Yet, right now, not much else has been revealed about what she has planned on the music front.