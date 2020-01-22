Getty Image
Selena Gomez Shares A Heartfelt Reaction To ‘Rare’ Debuting At No. 1 On The Charts

In regards to the Billboard charts, the way it usually works is that the top 10 albums of the week are revealed on Sunday. That schedule was disrupted this past weekend due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but after some delay, the numbers are in: Selena Gomez’s new album Rare has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated January 25. Rare his her third No. 1 album, following her two other records, Revival and Stars Dance.

After hearing the news, Gomez expressed her gratitude on Instagram, writing, “It’s officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album. It felt inauthentic. Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget. All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love.”

Gomez shared a message with a similar sentiment before the chart data was revealed, writing, “I hope you guys are liking the album! I just want to thank you guys for supporting me and this body of work. It means the world to me.. you have no idea. Sorry if it’s been a lot.”

In the former post, Gomez is referring to the informal campaign she mounted to help unseat Roddy Ricch and get Rare to the top spot.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

