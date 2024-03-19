The lore surrounding Shakira’s decade-long marriage and subsequent divorce from Gerard Piqué reads like a Lifetime movie. Now that the smoke has cleared, the “Acróstico” singer has shed light on the once-loving relationship.

For years, Shakira fans have been desperate for a full-length project. After seven years, she’s finally making that wish a reality with Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. The star-studded album, which features appearances from Bizarrap, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Cardi B, Ozuna, Grupo Frontera, and more, could’ve been here much sooner, according to Shakira.

On March 16, in an interview with Sunday Times, Shakira revealed that her break from music was due to her marriage. “For a long time, I put my career on hold to be next to Gerard so he could play football,” she said. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

Shakira hasn’t expressed any regrets leading with love. But her supporters were infuriated, especially considering the former soccer star was allegedly unfaithful during their marriage with his now-girlfriend Clara Chía Marti. Now that Shakira has new music on the way, the public wants to know if she has a new love interest (that isn’t Jimmy Butler or Tom Cruise).

When asked during the conversation, Shakira played coy. “You’re very curious,” she said. “Well, my job is to talk about my feelings through my songs, but it’s hard to explain in interviews.”

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is out 3/22 via Sony Music Latin. Find more information here.

