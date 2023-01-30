Back in December 2022, Shania Twain took the stage at the People’s Choice Awards to perform a medley of her hits. When it came to “You Don’t Impress Me Much” and the famous lyric about Brad Pitt, Twain made a shift. Instead of Pitt, she referenced a different actor, one who was in the audience that night: “OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds: That don’t impress me much,” she sang.

Reynolds was pretty pumped about it, writing in an Instagram Story shortly after, “This may be the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” Now, Pitt has offered a reaction of his own.

During a recent Babylon press junket, he was asked how he felt after Reynolds “stole his thunder” in Twain’s performance and he responded, “He didn’t steal it. I think we can share the wealth there. Yeah, Ryan’s a good egg, too. He deserves some love. I think they ought to pass it on down, and next time she ought to sing it to Austin Butler… maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between and then Austin Butler.”

Meanwhile, Twain recently spoke about how it felt posing topless for a cover photo, saying, “I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable. I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes. I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel OK about it. It’s really liberating.”