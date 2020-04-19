In a year where the coronavirus pandemic has postponed or canceled a number of tours for artists in all genres, Saturday night’s One World: Together At Home festival was a way to bring live performances to fans all around the world in a safe way thanks to the beauty of livestream. Organized by Lady Gaga in partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, the festival brings performances from Gaga herself, Lizzo, Pharrell, Billie Eilish and more.

Joining the star-studded lineup, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed a cover of a Louis Armstrong classic.

Absolutely perfect. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World."#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/PBHC4n4F0u — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020

Just days after the couple put smiles of the faces of young kids in a hospital thanks to surprise video chats, the two delivered a heart-warming performance of Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World” from the comfort of their quarantine setup in Miami. Their performance followed that of Lady Gaga and Lizzo’s who shared covers of Nat King Cole’s “Smile” and Aretha Franklin’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” respectively.

Cabello and Mendes also participated in the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America where they performed “My Oh My” from Cabello’s Romance album.

One World: Together At Home can be seen on all major networks or on Global Citizen’s website here.