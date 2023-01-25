As LGBTQ+ artists continue to make strides in the music landscape, Spotify has launched a new platform to elevate those voices. This Tuesday (January 24), Spotify announced GLOW, a new program putting LGBTQ+ musicians, artists, and podcasters at the forefront. GLOW will maintain a commitment to making queer and trans voices heard.

Through GLOW, Spotify will partner with organizations like QORDS, Astrea, Black Trans Femmes In The Arts, ChamberQueer, Allgo, It Gets Better, Youth Music, and Casa Chama for projects, which entail editorial capabilities and charitable giving.

Across the country, Spotify GLOW will place 11 LGBTQ+ artists on billboards, helping them garner more streams on the platform.

On the GLOW platform, Spotify has several playlists, including one called “GLOW,” a comprehensive playlist of the hottest songs by LGBTQ+ artists; one called “Transcend,” which features music by trans, non-binary, and gender nonconforming artists; one called “Black, Queer, And Proud,” with music by Black LGBTQ+ artists; and a playlist called “Pioneers,” honoring the trailblazing LGBTQ+ artists of the past, who paved the way for today’s musicians.

To announce the launch, Spotify partnered with LGBTQ+ artists Bruses, Jean Seizure, Leland, Liniker, Natalia Lacunza, Arlo Parks, Joesef, Pabllo Vittar, Sam Smith, Tove Lo, and Villano Antillano.

Introducing #SpotifyGLOW, a new destination where you're free to be. Listen now at https://t.co/9JQMOlH81f pic.twitter.com/u1g9yU6piW — Spotify (@Spotify) January 25, 2023

You can check out the trailer for Spotify GLOW above.