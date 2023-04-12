After the news of Taylor Swift‘s reported breakup from Joe Alwyn hit over the weekend, it seems businesses are already attempting to cash in through some strange and slightly misogynistic ways — with Swifties not having it at all.

Just a few days ago, one person snapped a pic of a sign in their local Starbucks shop that was associating Swift’s exes with various drink orders. “Which Taylor Swift ex are you?” it read, listing choices for Harry Styles as a hot vanilla latte, Joe Jonas as their dragon drink, Tom Hiddleston as a London fog, and Joe Alwyn (with question marks) as a hot chai with oat milk.

“@Starbucks used @TaylorSwift13’s exes for their Marketing campaign and advantage – any thoughts?” someone said in a now-deleted post, according to The Independent, leaving fans to not hold back their thoughts at all.

“starbucks and duolingo using taylor and joe’s breakup as a promotional tactic is pathetic and so disrespectful. i don’t understand why people do this. her breakup shouldn’t be used for any promotional purposes or clout of any kind,” another added.

starbucks and duolingo using taylor and joe’s breakup as a promotional tactic is pathetic and so disrespectful. i don’t understand why people do this. her breakup shouldn’t be used for any promotional purposes or clout of any kind. pic.twitter.com/53IMNUWrJN — S 🖤 (@darlingcalamity) April 11, 2023

Due to the pushback, Starbucks eventually responded. “Thank you for bringing this to our attention! The content of this sign was not approved and has since been erased,” they wrote.

Continue scrolling for some more fan reactions.

this is from my college campus’s starbucks, they do a sign for lots of things, even taylor eras which was cute. but this taylor one wasn’t their best obviously, just poor taste. pic.twitter.com/JpymzSAA7L — piper (@pipinghottoast) April 12, 2023

The person who wrote the Starbucks sign: pic.twitter.com/ZVeozA3kR3 — Ian (Taylor's Version)🧣 (@ianwithabear) April 11, 2023

at least now we’ll know who the real swifties are and the ones who don’t even care about her well-being. some of y’all’s actions really show that u only like taylor cuz its a trend lol… GMA, Starbucks, people wondering abt her new album, people betting on her next s/o… ew — sad girl autumn blues (@track5irl) April 11, 2023