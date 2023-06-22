Bizarrap and Rauw Alejandro are each elite at choosing collaborators.

Bizarrap and Shakira debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” at the top of this year (and at the expense of Gerard Piqué). Alejandro released his RR joint project with his fiancée, Rosalía, in the spring to rousing reactions.

It was only a matter of time until Bizarrap and Alejandro chose each other, and they dropped “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56” on Wednesday, June 21.

“God has never failed me, he has listened to my prayers,” Bizarrap posted to his Instagram Story, translated from Spanish to English. “What a joy it gives me to finally release music together brother.”

The accompanying video generated over 6.8 million views in its first 15 hours. In it, Alejandro is beamed into a blue-lit studio in astronaut attire. With Bizarrap handling the keys, Alejandro steps to the mic. His charisma matches the pulsating, synth-laced beat as he sings about no-strings desire. The video ends with a black-and-white text tease of “RAUW ALEJANDRO X BIZARRAP ‘BABY HELLO'” followed the date of June 23, insinuating that another collaborative single is dropping this Friday.

Watch the “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56” video above, and catch up on the Latin stars’ posts about it below.