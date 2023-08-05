Taylor Swift has been keeping the surprises coming all summer long. As the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker has been on her Eras Tour since March, the Swifties have been showing up in detective mode, trying to decode all of Swift’s Easter Eggs and figure out all the tricks she has up her sleeve.

Over the course of the Eras Tour, Swift has included a unique “surprise song” Last week, in Santa Clara, a fan who was in attendance at Swift’s show in the era made a very specific promise.

In a TikTok video, the fan said “If Taylor plays ‘Right Where You Left Me,’ I will jump from a plane.”

The song, “Right Where You Left Me” comes from Swift’s 2021 album, Evermore, and not only did Swift perform the song, she brought Aaron Dessner.

It appears the Swiftie made good on her word, as her manifestation then cut to a performance of the song, then a clip of her skydiving.

Swiftie goes skydiving after promising to if Taylor Swift performed “right where you left me” as the surprise song at her #ErasTour show. pic.twitter.com/y90sG0d2wl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 5, 2023

Earlier this week, Swift announced that she is extending the Eras Tour with 15 new North American shows. It was also reported that Swift gifted her crew with a hefty bonus as the first leg of US shows is wrapping up.

You can see a clip of the skydiving Swiftie above.