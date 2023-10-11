Beyoncé recently announced that she will be releasing a concert film of her recent tour, titled Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, later this year. While it won’t arrive in theaters until December 1, the fans already have some theories about its format.

Specifically, the Beyhive has sparked an internet discussion over what the opening scene will be. This started after Parkwood, the star’s company, asked for early predictions on Twitter.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

in theaters 12.01 Predictions on the opening scene? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YlbJWaPJuw — Parkwood Entertainment (@parkwood) October 10, 2023

Some took the time to share serious thoughts about what they would hope to see. “Yes it starts off with Bey expressing her gratitude being back on the stage and how much she misses the BeyHive then it fades black with the opening credits and in the background, ‘Ladies and gentlemen… Beyoncé,'” one user wrote.

Hold on!?!?!?! Because wait 😭😭😭😭 But yes it starts off with Bey expressing her gratitude being back on the stage and how much she misses the BeyHive then it Fades black with the opening credits and in the background “Ladies and gentlemen… Beyoncé” https://t.co/Z5cmYTZCzz pic.twitter.com/gVfu7oxZJ4 — BEYONCÉ SAID MALIQUE | HAUNTED KING 👅👷🏽‍♂️ 🅴 (@Mood4Eva98) October 10, 2023

“Some clips from her childhood expanding into her life now as a mother to her kids & to the entire world,” another added. “Her after the last day of filming, then rewinds back to how the concept of the album/tour started.”

Probably Some clips from her childhood expanding into her life now as a mother to her kids & to the entire world. Her after the last day of filming, then rewinds back to how the concept of the album/tour started. Clips of hive in their silver fashions gagging. https://t.co/bGOGbt4Klj — Dami MopWater (@BONZDUDE) October 10, 2023

Meanwhile, others had jokes about waiting for the album’s visuals. “It will flash ‘YOU ARE THE VISUALS,'” someone else chimed in on Parkwood’s post.

It will flash "YOU ARE THE VISUALS" /endfilm https://t.co/cLILyfa78r — Koko Canel 🪩🌊 (@kokoyonce) October 10, 2023

Continue scrolling for some more fan predictions about what the Beyoncé Renaissance concert film’s opening scene will be.

parkwood we seen this trailer alrea- you know what my predictions are THE VISUALS on the opening scene idk😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/z0mPTGSqUF — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) October 10, 2023

My bets are on this being the opening scene of the film: pic.twitter.com/IRrJJii10P — Mela Yela (@_melayela_) October 10, 2023