Beyoncé Fans Shared Their Predictions For The Opening Scene In Her Upcoming ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film

Beyoncé recently announced that she will be releasing a concert film of her recent tour, titled Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, later this year. While it won’t arrive in theaters until December 1, the fans already have some theories about its format.

Specifically, the Beyhive has sparked an internet discussion over what the opening scene will be. This started after Parkwood, the star’s company, asked for early predictions on Twitter.

Some took the time to share serious thoughts about what they would hope to see. “Yes it starts off with Bey expressing her gratitude being back on the stage and how much she misses the BeyHive then it fades black with the opening credits and in the background, ‘Ladies and gentlemen… Beyoncé,'” one user wrote.

“Some clips from her childhood expanding into her life now as a mother to her kids & to the entire world,” another added. “Her after the last day of filming, then rewinds back to how the concept of the album/tour started.”

Meanwhile, others had jokes about waiting for the album’s visuals. “It will flash ‘YOU ARE THE VISUALS,'” someone else chimed in on Parkwood’s post.

Continue scrolling for some more fan predictions about what the Beyoncé Renaissance concert film’s opening scene will be.

