Taylor Swift Postpones All Of Her 2020 Concerts

Social distancing guidelines have been put in place by the CDC in order to discourage the congregation of large groups of people and curb the spread of the coronavirus. Because of the guidelines, nearly every summer festival and concert tour has been either postponed or canceled entirely. Taylor Swift is now the latest musician to delay her tour: Her Lover dates worldwide have been delayed.

Swift took to social media to make the announcement, writing that postponing the tour is the right decision: “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

In her full statement, Swift explains she is canceling all her live appearances and rescheduling her tour:

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority. Health Organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year.”

While the new tour dates have yet to be confirmed, Swift wrote that they will be announced later this year. All purchased tickets to her 2020 shows will be automatically transferred to the next date.

