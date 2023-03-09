Taylor Swift’s music has been dissected and studied for thousands and thousands of hours at this point, and that includes in academic settings. Just last year, NYU’s Clive Davis Institute offered a course on Swift, and later that year, a course called “The Taylor Swift Songbook” was introduced at the University Of Texas. Now, though, we have perhaps the most granular Swift college class yet, as it’s going to be about just one song: “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

Starting this winter, a course called “All Too Well (Ten Week Version)” will be offered at the esteemed Stanford University. Per the Stanford website, the course will be part of the ITALIC 99 program, which offers “students an introduction to topics taught by alumni of the program” and are “student-led classes” that are “focused on hands-on learning.” The Swift course promises an “in-depth analysis” of the song led by instructor Nona Hungate.

The class will be held once a week for ten weeks, for 50 minutes each session. So all in all, students will go over just the one Swift song for a total of 8 hours and 20 minutes.

The ITALIC courses are offered as part of the Stanford Introductory Studies program and are described as “arts-minded, residence-based academic program for first-year students.”

It was a big collegiate year for Swift in 2022, even aside from the aforementioned: last spring, she received an honorary doctorate from NYU and gave a commencement speech.