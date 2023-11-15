Swifties from all over the world finally have the chance to unite. Next year, Taylor Swift fans can embark on a cruise with fellow Swift fans on the Swiftie-led “In My Cruise Era” cruise, which will take place on the Royal Caribbean International ship.

“Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer!,” reads a description on the official website.

Swift herself is not affiliated with the tour, but this makes for a great opportunity for Swifties to bond and gush over all things Swift.

The cruise is set to take off on October 21, 2024 from Miami, Florida, a day after Swift wraps up a three-show performance on her Eras Tour. “In My Cruise Era” will take place over the course of four days and Swifties on the cruise can look forward to visiting Royal Caribbean’s Bahamas private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Nassau.

According to USA Today, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas ship can accommodate nearly 5,500 guests. That’s a whole lot of Swifties!

During the cruise, guests will be able to participate in bracelet exchanges, karaoke, trivia, and dance parties. There will also be nightly outfit themes based on Swift’s album eras.

Tickets for “In My Cruise Era” begin at $1,573.