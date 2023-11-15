taylor travis
Taylor Swift Fans Found Travis Kelce’s Old Tweets, And They’re… Surprisingly Wholesome

If you dig far enough into most people’s social media history, you’re likely to find something they wish they had deleted. Which reminds me [deletes a problematic tweet where I called Mr. Deeds the best Adam Sandler movie… time to fire up a Notes app apology]. But Travis Kelce is clean, as Taylor Swift fans have discovered.

Swifties have been going through old tweets from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end/rumored boyfriend of Swift, many from 2010 and 2011, and they’ve been delighted by what they found. Here’s one, from April 2011: “I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.” Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was writing her masterpiece, “All Too Well.” Here’s another: “Ay you ain’t nothin.. always gone be a peice of cheese witout the corners! you’ll never be a slice b*tch!! LMAO!!!”

One more: “That nap was un-needed but i definitely woke up feeling GREAT!!! I have too much time on my hands down here!!” You said it, buddy.

Kelce also frequently but consistently misspelled Chipotle:

As @ivytorch joked, “celebrities’ old tweets being vile stuff full of bigotry and then you get travis kelce spelling squirrel as squirle.” But if something problematic is ever uncovered, Kelce will pay the ultimate price: the wrath of Swifties. Here’s hoping it doesn’t come to that, though. #crazy

