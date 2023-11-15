If you dig far enough into most people’s social media history, you’re likely to find something they wish they had deleted. Which reminds me [deletes a problematic tweet where I called Mr. Deeds the best Adam Sandler movie… time to fire up a Notes app apology]. But Travis Kelce is clean, as Taylor Swift fans have discovered.

Swifties have been going through old tweets from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end/rumored boyfriend of Swift, many from 2010 and 2011, and they’ve been delighted by what they found. Here’s one, from April 2011: “I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.” Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was writing her masterpiece, “All Too Well.” Here’s another: “Ay you ain’t nothin.. always gone be a peice of cheese witout the corners! you’ll never be a slice b*tch!! LMAO!!!”

One more: “That nap was un-needed but i definitely woke up feeling GREAT!!! I have too much time on my hands down here!!” You said it, buddy.

Kelce also frequently but consistently misspelled Chipotle:

i’m fr i’m tears over his commitment to this spelling pic.twitter.com/6Jqnde11zI — squirle (@arianadotgov) November 15, 2023

As @ivytorch joked, “celebrities’ old tweets being vile stuff full of bigotry and then you get travis kelce spelling squirrel as squirle.” But if something problematic is ever uncovered, Kelce will pay the ultimate price: the wrath of Swifties. Here’s hoping it doesn’t come to that, though. #crazy

what range pic.twitter.com/LLrela5nyG — girl who lives in delusion (@dontblameklara) November 15, 2023

taylor swift was sitting in centennial park with her book hoping to meet prince charming while travis was in an olive garden with his dad tweeting about how the chicken alfredo at that establishment was #shmackin — kathleen (@holdenfordfocus) November 15, 2023

gatekeeping this one this is MY killatrav tweet pic.twitter.com/a8bdigljgF — kimani🍾🪩🌾 (@onthattightrope) November 15, 2023

Me waiting for a problematic tweet from killatrav to resurface but they are all just like this pic.twitter.com/1Io7usdNx2 — maya 🪩 (@allmychampagne) November 15, 2023

killatrav if adding “haha” to every one of his tweets in 2010 was illegal pic.twitter.com/Vb9s4noUU7 — 💌 (@carpcntr) November 15, 2023

Taylor Swift in 2011: ✍️ I can't decide if it's a choice getting swept away i hear the sound of my own voice asking you to stay and all we are is skin and bone trained to get along forever going with the flow but you're friction Travis Kelce in 2011: pic.twitter.com/SJc5TH55N7 — paris rae (@parisrae13) November 15, 2023