A few weeks ago at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, a security guard named Calvin Denker who was working at the Minnesota venue went viral after he was singing along to “Cruel Summer.” However, he has now shared that he’s since been fired.

In a new TikTok video, Denker talked about what happened after the viral moment. He revealed that he applied for the job purely to (hopefully) work at one of Swift’s Eras Tour dates. However, while BEST, the security company, didn’t mind him singing along, he was fired for reportedly passing notes to the crowd asking for them to take a photo when she was in the background.

“The HR woman who called me wasn’t able to articulate what exactly I did wrong because I didn’t do anything beyond asking for photos,” Denker said.

Denker also pushes back because although the company rule prohibits employees to take pictures on the job, he points out that he didn’t do it himself. The official removal happened from Ed Sheeran’s concert on August 12, according to NME.

“I never took my own phone out, and above all else I made sure that Taylor Swift was safe, and all the fans had a good time,” he added.

Still, he made it clear that he holds “no grudges” about the firing.

Check out the security guard’s TikTok above.