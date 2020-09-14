Taylor Swift Is On Board With A Fan’s ‘Folklore’ Film Adaptation Idea

Taylor Swift’s main focus is music, but she’s involved herself in endeavors outside of that as well. For instance, she’s done some acting (some of which was pretty weird), and there’s another potential film on the horizon. At the very least, a Swiftie had an idea for a movie based on Swift’s music, and it caught her attention.

Twitter user @TSlifestyle13 shared his idea for a movie based on a Folklore song, writing, “The Last Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie. The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor).”

The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie. The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor). Manifesting.. pic.twitter.com/SCkqwjtWsz — 𝒿𝑜𝓈𝒽𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 🏳️‍🌈 (@TSlifestyle13) September 7, 2020

Ferguson was a fan idea, as he quote-tweeted it over the weekend and added, “Ok I’m avail for this.” Reynolds then responded with a reference to some ill-fated lyrics, writing, “But Bill’s heart… ?” Swift herself then chimed in, expressing her admiration for the idea: “not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but… I LOVE THIS.”

But Bill’s heart… ? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 11, 2020

not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen™️ but… I LOVE THIS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 12, 2020

Folklore, naturally, has done quite well since its release. Earlier this month, the album helped Swift tie a long-standing record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 among female artists.