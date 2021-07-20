All eyes (and ears) have been on Taylor Swift this year, as she comes off her stunning back-to-back release of 2020 classics Folklore and <a title="" href="” target=”_blank”>Evermore, and immediately started in on re-releasing her back catalogue due to a dispute over masters ownership. The first of these re-releases, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), was revelatory in how true-to-form it was to the original. And since that’s the case, Swift and her camp have decided that re-submitting the new version for Grammys and other awards would be kind of corny.

“After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards,” a a Republic Records representative told Billboard. “Fearless has already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time.”

The other reason she’s excluding Fearless (Taylor’s Version)? So voters can focus on giving evermore the consideration it deserves. Her surprise second release of 2020 is Swift’s ninth full-length album, and it’s understandable that she didn’t want the Recording Academy to be splitting up their attention in any way. Better to focus on the new that what’s come before.