Taylor Swift knows how to take us on a journey. Tonight (April 19), the illustrious hitmaker dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. On the album, Swift details an escape to the Sunshine State, with Florence And The Machine by her side.

Haunted by the demise of a relationship, Swift and Florence Welch embark on a healing excursion.

“Little did you know your home’s really only a town you’re just a guest in / So you work your life away just to pay for a timeshare down in Destin / Little did you know your home’s really only a town you’ll get arrested / So you pack your life away just to wait out the sh*t storm back in Texas,” the two sing on the song’s chorus.

“Florida!!!” marks Swift and Florence + The Machine’s first musical collaboration, Swift and Welch have been friends for nearly a decade. In a 2015 interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, Welch revealed that Swift had offered her some solid relationship advice.

“I know it sounds cliché, but she’s good to talk to about boys,” Welch said at the time. “She knows her stuff.”

With their two voices in harmony, the collaboration sounds so fresh, yet feels so timeless.

You can listen to “Florida!!!” above.

The Tortured Poets Department is out now via Republic. Find more information here.