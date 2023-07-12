Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour has proven to be memorable for fans, and as the tour is now expected to continue into 2024, the “Karma” hitmaker plans to make the Eras era one to remember.

Viral “abcdefu” singer Gayle has been one of Swift’s supporting acts on many of the tour’s stops. In an interview with People, she revealed that Swift gifted every one of her supporting acts and crew members gold necklaces with “The Eras Tour” engraved onto them.

“She is like a big sister to me,” Gayle said of Swift. “When you’re in music, there’s so many unknowns and there’s so many stresses. I’m a perfectionist, and not everything is going to be perfect all the time. There’s definitely been times where I’ve been able to talk about my insecurities and my fears and she’s been a very comforting person. She’s been such a light in my life.”

Gayle has long been a fan of Swift’s. Swift was partly Gayle’s inspiration to move to Nashville to pursue music.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I just aspired to be as good of a writer as her and work as hard as she does,” Gayle said. “I’ve just tried my best to do those things and she’s always been such an inspiration to me.”

Gayle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.