Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly broke up after the news dropped earlier this week. However, a source close to Healy’s band, The 1975, told TMZ that their split was not due to his recent controversy.

A few months back, Healy had appeared on a podcast where he and the other hosts laughed at problematic comments made about Ice Spice. The source told the publication that Swift had already been aware of the situation before they started dating — if they even did at that. Swifties had also pushed back about her reportedly dating Healy because of it, but it apparently didn’t impact her decision.

The pop star also didn’t seem to let it impact her relationship with Ice Spice, as the two dropped a remix of Swift’s song “Karma” and the rapper joined her onstage to perform it twice at the New Jersey shows.

However, it has still been a whirlwind of a spring/early summer for Swift’s relationship news. Her breakup with Joe Alwyn was announced in April. By May, she was reportedly moving on with Matty Healy.

Now that the couple, fling, or whatever they possibly were are over, she can now get on with what some online have called “the original plot” — and have a Hot Girl Summer.