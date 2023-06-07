Did Taylor Swift & Austin Reaves Have A Date At A Bar?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is thriving right now. While his team is no longer in NBA Playoffs contention this year, he had a strong postseason that could lead to a substantial payday. On top of that, there’s also a rumor that he went on a date with Taylor Swift, after her supposed relationship with The 1975’s Matty Healy reportedly came to an end. Did Swift and Reaves really meet up, though?

No. More than likely, the answer is no.

An explanation: On June 5, a Lakers-supporting Twitter account named The Refrigerator tweeted, “Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves.” Hours later, the same exact tweet from a different account generated even more attention.

Swift was busy this past weekend with a run of The Eras Tour concerts at Soldier Field in Chicago, so she probably didn’t make time to link up with Reaves at a bar 600 miles away in Arkansas. Furthermore, Reaves has a girlfriend. Regardless, some online publications ran with the story (like this one and this one).

Neither Swift nor Reaves have responded to the rumors, but Reaves’ brother Spencer did, quote-tweeting the original Refrigerator post and adding some crying-laughing emojis. In another tweet, Spencer added, “Austin going to the bar is the most unrealistic part of this whole thing.” He noted elsewhere, “People believe everything huh [crying-laughing emojis].”

In conclusion, the whole thing is a joke that some people believed (or wanted to believe), to the point where it has caused some genuine confusion. But no, Swift and Reaves probably did not meet up at an Arkansas bar this weekend.