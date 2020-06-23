June is Pride Month and, with the pandemic, Pride celebrations are moving online. To make sure Pride can still be commemorated to the fullest, nonprofit organization Pride Live has organized a star-studded virtual celebration. The organization tapped celebrities like Taylor Swift and even Barack Obama to appear in a special livestream honoring the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

On Tuesday, Pride Live announced their third annual Stonewall Day. Taking place online, rather than in person at the Stonewall Inn, the livestream gathers LGBTQ celebrities and allies for an all-out celebration. Along with inviting Swift and Obama, Pride Live confirmed Hayley Kiyoko, Katy Perry, Kesha, and many more for the event. Proceeds from the event will benefit LGBTQ organizations affected by the pandemic like Brave Space Alliance, TransLatin@ Coalition, and the Trans Ally Coalition.

In a statement alongside the virtual event’s announcement, Pride Live board director Dr. Yvette Burton spoke to the importance of commemorating the Stonewall uprising: “From Marsha P. Johnson’s revolution at Stonewall, to the recent murders of Dominique Fells and Riah Milton, the protection of trans people of color continues to be the litmus test of freedom and equal opportunities. Policies such as the Trump administration’s reversed protections for transgender people in the U.S. health-care system, adds the disproportionate effect of fatal violence, impacted by the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia across communities and families.”

It's here! Stonewall Day's lineup of guests and performers appearing in our global Livestream event this Friday, June 26! In partnership with @WarnerMedia, @LogoTV, @Nasdaq, and @PrideMediaInc. pic.twitter.com/ehJzhJtDOG — Pride Live (@REALPRIDELIVE) June 23, 2020

Check out Stonewall Day’s full list of virtual appearances above.

Pride Live’s Stonewall Day streaming event kicks off 6/26 at 3 p.m. ET. Watch it here.