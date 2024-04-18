Only two months ago, Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, during her acceptance speech for the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 album Midnights. Her eleventh studio album — which will feature appearances from Florence And The Machine and Post Malone and is produced by longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner — arrives after a monster 2023 that saw the singer-songwriter release two re-recorded albums and a tour film. The question on many a Swiftie’s mind right now, though, is:

When will The Tortured Poets Department be available to stream on Apple Music?

With a release date of April 19, the album should be hitting DSPs like Apple, Spotify, and Tidal in a little over 12 hours as of this writing. Most albums that drop on New Music Friday are usually available to stream at midnight, Eastern Time (or 9 PM Pacific) to allow for the maximum number of streams.

If physical media is more your thing, though, The Tortured Poets Department will also be released in a variety of limited-edition vinyl, as well as cassette tapes and CDs. With the album just hours away from release, it doesn’t seem Taylor-Mania is going away anytime soon.

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic. You can get more info here.