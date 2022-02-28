The Chicks Are Heading On A US Tour With Patty Griffin And Jenny Lewis

The Chicks are heading on the road for the first time since before the pandemic to celebrate 2020’s Gaslighter, which came after a 14-year hiatus and a name change. The trio is bringing Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis along with them for select dates out of the 27 across the country. Find the full tour dates below.

06/14 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

06/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center*

06/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

06/22 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage*

06/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

06/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

06/30 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre*

07/02 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre*

07/05 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center*

07/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

07/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion*

07/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live*

07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^

07/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl^

07/30 – Mountain View, CA @Shoreline Amphitheatre^

08/02 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

08/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre^

08/06 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre^

08/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

08/13 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre^

* with Patty Griffin

^ with Jenny Lewis