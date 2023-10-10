Since pulling out of his guest-starring appearance on Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour, “Where Does Spirits Go” musician The Kid Laroi has kept a mysteriously low profile. Last month, Laroi took to his official Instagram page to explain his hiatus while announcing his next full-length album, The First Time.

“I’m sorry I’ve been a bit silent. Been going through a lot recently. I’m good, but I’ve just needed space to focus on processing my feelings & work,” wrote the entertainer. Today (October 10), Laroi revealed his plans to go global on his next single off the forthcoming project. The track titled “Too Much” will feature guest verses from international music stars Jung Kook and Central Cee.

In a teaser clip uploaded to his official Instagram page. The video ends with the release date and time for each recording artist’s respective time zones. For Laroi, that’s Sydney, Australia. Central Cee is a proud London, England native. While BTS’ Jung Kook hails from Busan, South Korea.

“Too Much” is slated to hit streaming platforms on October 20. In addition to the song’s release, Laroi has unveiled that fans will have the opportunity to purchase physical CDs with alternating covers of the record as well as other clothing items. Find more information here. Fans of Laroi should expect his next album sometime next month.