For decades now, New York City’s Carnegie Hall has annually played host to The Tibet House Benefit Concert. The 37th edition is set to go down on February 26, 2024, and now part of the lineup has been announced.

The lineup currently features Maggie Rogers, Maya Hawke, Laurie Anderson, The Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, and Scorchio Quartet, and more artists are set to be announced ahead of the show (per Brooklyn Vegan). 2024’s honorary chairs for the event are Uma Thurman (Hawke’s mother, by the way), Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Arden Wohl. Additionally, Philip Glass will serve as Artistic Director, as he always does.

The show is a benefit for Tibet House US, which is described on its website, “Tibet House US is dedicated to preserving Tibet’s unique culture at a time when it is confronted with extinction on its own soil. By presenting Tibetan civilization and its profound wisdom, beauty, and special art of freedom to the people of the world, we hope to inspire others to join the effort to protect and save it. Tibet House US is part of a worldwide network of Tibetan institutions committed to ensuring that the light of the Tibetan spirit never disappears from the face of this earth.”

Tickets start at $48, and more information about attending the show can be found on the Tibet House US website.