BIA And 21 Savage Dip Their Toes Into EDM On Tiësto’s Energetic ‘Both’

As more and more rappers get into into using dance-centric production (think Vince Staples’ Big Fish Theory, Leikeli47’s Shape Up, or Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind), it was only a matter of time until the biggest names in EDM came recruiting hip-hop faves to appear on more straightforward electronic fare.

Tiësto is the latest to do so, tapping BIA and 21 Savage for his ravenous new single, “Both.” “As a fan of both 21 Savage and BIA, I’m super excited to have collaborated with them on this one,” he said in a press release. “BIA and I had been looking to work together, and after sharing my new track with her and then hearing her verse I instantly knew this would be the one. Before she could cut another verse, 21 Savage hopped on and brought a whole new energy to the project! I couldn’t have asked for a better collaboration for this song!”

Tiësto has been branching out a bunch lately, working with alt-pop songwriter Tate McRae on “10:35” last November after linking up with Charli XCX in June with “Hot In It.” Earlier this year, he even took a swing at remixing the fan-favorite theme song from The White Lotus. He’s bridging the gaps between multiple genres and his own, and his timing couldn’t be more perfect as tastes evolve, expand, and melt together more than ever.

